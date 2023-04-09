The rate at which interest will be paid to you is the same under both the options. The interest earned under both the option is tax free in your hands. So in case you do not need the money immediately, it certainly makes sense for you to continue the account without contributing as long as you want. You can withdraw the either partial or full any time but only once in a year. The decision whether to let the money remain in the PPF account after its maturity is not determined only because it earns higher tax free returns. There are other considerations like need of the money or alternative avenues for deployment of the money at higher after tax returns etc. which ultimately decide whether one retains the money in PPF account after maturity or he withdraws it on maturity.

