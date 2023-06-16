Is there a good investment option for capital growth and safety?1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Investor with ?40 lakh savings for 5 years with periodic withdrawals should build a diversified portfolio with exposure to debt & equity asset classes. Corporate bonds and debt mutual funds are recommended for capital preservation, while equity mutual funds including large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap index funds are advised for capital appreciation. SBI Small Cap Fund is a good option for exposure to small-cap stocks. One should not take a car loan and instead maintain a contingency fund equal to 6 times monthly expenses. Prepaying home loans depends on evaluating opportunity costs and tax benefits.
Q) I have savings of around ₹40 lakh and plan to invest it for a five-year period, during which I anticipate periodic withdrawals from this corpus to cover my expenses. My primary concern is capital preservation, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation that exceeds inflation. What is the best investment option and is SBI Small Cap Fund a good choice for this investment?
