ITR Filing 2024: Can I claim capital gains exemption for two plot sales by investing in one house?
ITR Filing 2024: Even the purchase of a residential house made within one year before the date of sale also qualifies for the exemption.
I sold urban land and deposited the money in the Capital Gains Account Scheme before the due date for filing the ITR. In the current year, I have sold another urban land. I wish to invest the money, as well as the money lying in the capital gains account, in a residential house in the current year. Can I claim an exemption under section 54F?