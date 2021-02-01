It’s advisable to document gifts from relatives through a gift deed

As per the existing provisions under the Indian Provident Fund (PF) law, a PF account becomes “inoperative" and does not earn further interest, where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and the person or his or her nominee does not apply for withdrawal of his accumulated balance within 36 months. Until such time, interest will continue to accrue on the PF balance. However, no interest will accrue, once the account becomes inoperative.