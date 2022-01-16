I've been investing in FDs but returns are low. Are debentures a better option?

If you have already utilized these investment options then you may consider a blend of debt and hybrid mutual funds to invest this amount. In hybrid funds, you can invest in conservative hybrid funds which are predominantly debt-oriented balanced funds or balanced advantage funds where the allocation in equity may be marginally higher compared to the conservative fund. In debt funds, you may invest in banking & PSU debt funds and corporate bond funds. Using these avenues you will be able to generate returns better than fixed deposits with some element of risk. Since the investment across different funds should be based on your withdrawal needs and risk appetite you may consult with an advisor to work on a proper plan before investing.