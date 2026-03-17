Joint home loan: How couples should split ownership, EMIs for maximum tax savings

India’s housing market is undergoing a profound behavioural shift: home purchases are increasingly becoming joint financial decisions.
Dual-income households are not only reshaping affordability but also redefining how lenders underwrite credit risk, price loans, and evaluate long-term repayment capacity.
For any couple planning to purchase a ₹40 lakh home, the right combination of co-ownership and joint EMI structuring can transform the economics of homebuying—expanding eligibility, strengthening approval probability, and unlocking significant tax advantages.
As an industry, we are witnessing how informed structuring dramatically improves outcomes for borrowers. Here is a data-driven, practical roadmap for couples planning a home loan in the ₹35–40 lakh range.
Lenders today assess a home loan file through two critical lenses: repayment capacity and credit behaviour.
A joint application meaningfully strengthens both.
Combining incomes enables households to qualify for a larger sanction amount while maintaining a healthy FOIR (Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio).
For a ₹40 lakh home—EMIs of ₹32,000– ₹35,000 become much more manageable when supported by two incomes.
When both partners maintain robust credit scores (preferably 700+), lenders often extend more competitive pricing.
The risk spreads tighten, and approvals move faster.
Dual incomes, stable employment histories, and wider financial buffers create a more resilient repayment ecosystem—reducing the lender’s long-term risk perception.
Tax benefits are available only when borrowers satisfy two simultaneous conditions:
They own the property, and they pay the EMI.
This makes the ownership ratio crucial.
Though both partners are co-borrowers, the primary applicant should ideally be the one with:
This strengthens the loan profile, potentially improves interest rates, and accelerates sanction timelines.
As a sector, we consistently observe that the strongest applications have:
These are not simply compliance checks; they are indicators of financial discipline.
In today’s credit environment, precision in how couples structure their home purchase has become a strategic differentiator. When co-ownership, income participation, and EMI responsibilities are aligned with discipline and transparency, lenders gain a clear, data-driven view of long-term repayment strength.
This not only enhances approval certainty but also positions households to secure more efficient pricing over the loan’s lifecycle. For a ₹40 lakh home, the difference between a routine sanction and an optimised financial outcome increasingly rests on these choices. As dual-income households reshape the housing market, the most successful borrowers will be those who treat loan structuring not as a compliance formality, but as a deliberate financial strategy.
Pankaj Gadgil, MD&CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance. Views expressed are personal
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