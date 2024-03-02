Joint home loan repaid: Transferring property share to spouse? Know income tax implications
To gift your share of the property to your husband after repaying the joint loan, you need to execute a gift deed, pay stamp duty, and register it. Your husband won't face a tax burden on the gifted share, but any income generated from it will be added to your income annually
We have taken a home loan jointly (husband plus wife). After the completion of loan repayment, I want to gift my share of the property to my husband. We are jointly taking the loan for better interest rates. Please let me know the procedure for gifting the property to my husband after the completion of the loan. My husband only avails of tax benefits. I am a housewife. Please let me know if I gift my share of the property to my husband, would it lead to a tax burden upon him?