Know when you can claim both home loan and HRA deduction

HRA is an allowance paid by employers to employees to meet the cost of a rented house. Income Tax Act allows exemption in respect of HRA only if the employee is staying in a rented house. To claim tax exemption, an employee must be paying rent for the house that he actually occupies. In case an employee lives in his own house or does not pay any rent, he cannot claim an exemption for HRA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}