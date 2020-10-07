You should speak to your attorney, who may guide you on grounds of challenge such as alleged undue influence. If you win, his assets and property will go equally to both of you as his Class 1 heirs. However, this is very difficult to do and is rarely successful. Contesting a probate may stall the grant of the probate substantially, and would prevent your sister from acquiring the title rights to the said property in question. It can give you leverage to arrive at a settlement with your sister for your fair share of the property. This suggestion should be considered as the last resort.