Legal heir certificate is issued after the death of a family member

On the basis of the facts provided by you, the immovable property will be classified as self-acquired. Further, if each of you (your father, your mother and yourself) were named as legatees (to the property) in that order, it may be construed that your grandmother created lifetime interests in favour of your father, followed by your mother. If this is the case, you would be deemed to be the absolute legatee of the self-acquired immovable property. If so, you are at liberty to dispose of the property in any manner as you deem fit (assuming the property has been mutated completely in your favour), including bequeathing it solely to your wife.