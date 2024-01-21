‘Life insurance companies should be permitted to sell health plans’
Summary
- The insurance industry is trying to design a combined product bouquet being offered to rural India
New Delhi: India’s life insurance industry has come together to bridge the high protection gap—the difference between available insurance cover and actual needs in case of a policyholder ‘s death—by organizing awareness campaigns and offering more flexibility to customers in terms of coverage and mode of payment. In an interview with Mint, Mahesh Balasubramanian, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, says reinsurance support and additional health data of consumers that helps reduce friction around underwriting are equally important to increase protection in the country. Balasubramanian,who says that life insurers should start selling health plans, also talked about composite licence, individual risk-profiling, Bima Sugam and fraud prevention. Edited excerpts: from the interview: