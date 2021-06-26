Life insurance vs critical illness cover vs mediclaim: What you need to know

Please note that health insurance cover and critical illness cover are different products and serve different purpose. A life insurance cover takes care of eventuality of death of the insured whereas the health insurance reimburses the cost of hospitalisation of the insured. However, in the situation of a person getting diagnosed with any serious illness which either stops or reduces his earning ability, neither of these two insurance cover comes to his rescue. It is for this situation that one needs critical illness cover where the insurance company pays the sum assured under the critical illness on such diagnosis.

