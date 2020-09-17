Liquid funds are a good strategy for building emergency corpus

You are on the right path and your approach towards savings and investments is the way forward. Few points you can consider going forward. Liquid funds are a good investment strategy for an emergency corpus or if you need money in the next few months, but with your education goal still being two years away, you can consider switching to short-term debt funds, and here IDFC Bond Fund and L&T Short Term Bond are good options. The equity funds that you have picked up are both good. However, as you come closer to your goal you need to start switching the same to liquid fund depending on when you want to use the corpus.