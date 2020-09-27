Long-term capital gains are taxed at 20% plus surcharge, education cess

LTCG or LTCL is first calculated in foreign currency, as the difference between the net sale consideration (actual sale consideration less brokerage and incidental expenses) and the indexed cost of acquisition (ICOA) and improvement. ICOA in your case would be calculated as the cost of acquisition or cost inflation index (CII) of the year of purchase multiplied by CII of the year of sale (CII for FY21 is 301). The gain, if any, shall be taxable at 20% plus surcharge and education cess. LTCG or LTCL so determined in foreign currency has to be converted into rupees using the telegraphic transfer (TT) buying rate issued by the State Bank of India, as on the last day of the month immediately preceding the month in which the property is sold. In case of an LTCG, you may explore roll-over exemptions towards prescribed reinvestments in India.