Beginning 1 April 2018, LTCG on the sale of listed shares is taxable to the extent such LTCG exceeds ₹1 lakh in the given tax year. The cost for computation of LTCG shall be the highest listed price of the shares as on 31 January 2018 (in place of the actual cost of purchase), provided the listed price as on 31 January 2018 is lesser than the sale value. However, where the sale value is less than the listed price as on 31 January 2018, the cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG shall be sale value or actual cost, whichever is higher.