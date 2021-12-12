The question in your mind is an important one and there are certain aspects that you and your family should consider before deciding on the next step. Ideally, you may be thinking of a 10 to 15 years loan tenure and in such a case the EMI for a 90 Lakhs home loan could be around Rs.1.05 Lakhs or Rs.81,000 respectively at a 7% p.a. interest rate. Similarly, the loan amount of 50 Lakhs will have an approx. EMI of Rs.58,000 or Rs.45,000 for a tenure of 10 and 15 years respectively. You and your spouse will have to look into other monthly commitments as well before deciding the loan amount and its tenure.