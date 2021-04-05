LTCG on shares applicable to HUFs as well

From a tax perspective, as per Section 10(12) read with Rule 8 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Income Tax Act, the accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee, i.e. balance to his credit on the date of cessation of his employment, is exempt from tax if he has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more. Where there are multiple PF accounts and the PF balances are transferred to the most recent PF account, the cumulative period of employment pertaining to all such PF accounts is required to be seen for the purpose of evaluating whether the employee has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more.

