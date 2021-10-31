Making gift of HUF assets by a Karta

Under the Hindu Law there are certain restrictions on Karta’s right to make gift of HUF assets. A Karta can gift any movable property of the HUF for the purposes like performing indispensable act of duty, relief from distress, for support of the family and for affection without consent of other coparceners. The gifts for affection can be made to any member of the family but the quantum of gift should be within reasonable limits. As far as gifts of immovable properties are concerned, the Karta can make gift of HUF immovable property only for pious purposes and that too within reasonable limits. If all the members and coparceners agree then there is no problem in giving gift to any member or coparceners any assets of the HUF but the income tax consequences as discussed above will follow.

