comScore
Business News/ Money / Q&a/  Is taking a home loan top-up a good option?
Back

I pay an equated monthly instalment, or EMI, of 55,000 on a home loan obtained at an interest rate of 7.25%. I also have a car loan taken at 8.5% interest and pay an EMI of 13,000. Besides, I also have availed of a jumbo loan (one that is bigger than the regular limit and has strict credit requirements) with an EMI of 12,000 at 16% interest. The outstanding principal for the car loan is 5.5 lakh and needs to be repaid in four years, and the jumbo loan has an outstanding principal of 4 lakh that has to be repaid in three years.

I am now planning to take a top-up on my home loan for 10 lakh to pay off the car loan and jumbo loan? After closing these two loans, I plan to increase the EMI amount on my home loan from 55,000 to 80,000. Is this a good option?

—Name withheld on request

Please check the interest rate of your home loan currently. Home loan rates have been rising consistently following the repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India over the past 15 months. Currently, the interest rates of floating rate home loans are upwards of 8.5%. Your home loan rate must have also risen above 7.25% by now. If it hasn’t, it could be because in some home loans, the rate remains fixed for a certain tenure (usually 12-18 months) before it turns into a floating rate loan.

If the prevailing rate of home loans is 8.5%, you will not gain from taking a fresh top-up loan to foreclose the car loan. Yes, it will make sense to take a top-up home loan to pay off the credit card loan that charges 16%. The 7.5 percentage point difference in the interest will bring down the interest cost for you. But do check if there is a foreclosure penalty clause in the loan agreement. Any such penalty will eat into the benefits that might accrue from flipping the loans. Also, factor in the loan processing fee and other charges of the top-up loan.

Prepayment of long-term loans is the best way to deploy surplus money when interest rates are very high. Increasing the EMI of the existing home loan is a good idea. It will progressively reduce the loan tenure and you could be debt free faster.

Raj Khosla is managing director at MyMoneyMantra.com.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout