Money
‘Market momentum to continue in 2024 but stick to large-caps’
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 24 Dec 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Summary
- The S&P BSE Sensex is up 15.8% for the year. Up until 26 October, it had just delivered 3% year-to-date returns
Mumbai: After a difficult year, the stock markets are seeing a pick-up in the latter half of 2023. The S&P BSE Sensex is up 15.8% for the year. Up until 26 October, it had just delivered 3% year-to-date returns. What is expected next year? In an interview with Mint, Devina Mehra, founder of First Global group, shares why she thinks the current market run-up was always in the offing and what her outlook on the markets is for the next year.
