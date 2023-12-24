‘Market momentum to continue in 2024 but stick to large-caps’

The run-up has not come as a major surprise. And the reason for this is more long-term. If you look at the data for Indian markets, we all have this impression that equity markets compound returns at 15-16% because that has been the returns delivered by main indices like Sensex since they started 40 years ago. But what people don’t realize is how much that return varies. For example, if you look at the 1980s. If you had invested ₹100 at the beginning, you would have got over ₹700 at the end of the decade. So, that translated into compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. Whereas between 2010 and 2020, if you had invested ₹100, you would have got only ₹230 at the end of the decade or 8.7% CAGR. Fixed deposits would have fetched ₹190-200 during this same period. Hence, the excess return was not much.