This manager's small-cap fund gave 40% CAGR returns in 3 years

The stance on rate hikes has clearly softened because of the data points around inflation that came in last month. Yet, the Fed is likely to keep rates elevated long enough to focus on reducing inflation. At the margin, it is positive because the Fed Chair’s comments suggest that further sharp hikes may not be needed and terminal rate could be around 5%, rather than the higher trajectory that was expected earlier. This will bring some stability as investors will, instead of being worried over incremental rate hikes, now look out for signals on how fast they can get off the rate-hike cycle. And this will solely depend on how the monthly inflation prints shape up.

