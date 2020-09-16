MFs’ dividend reinvestment, payout options can hit returns

You’ve done the right thing by going for only a few funds and combining funds of different types. The funds you have picked are good choices. However, given that you are increasing the amount every year, you will later need to increase the number of funds you are investing in. Once your total SIP amount crosses ₹15,000 (somewhere around the end of third year), add at least two more funds. One of these needs to be a debt fund from short duration or banking and PSU or corporate bond categories. Allocate at least 20% of the total SIP amount in this fund.