MFs offer better diversification than direct stocks for investing small amounts

Equities by nature are for long-term investing and you should at least hold them for 5 years or more. You can invest in direct equities using your pocket money, but that will restrict the universe of companies you can invest in and your opportunity to diversify will be limited. Hence, mutual funds can be a better route to begin with your investment in equities. In mutual funds, your investments are managed by experienced fund managers, at the same time it invests across different companies and sectors irrespective of your investment amount. You can start your investment with any Nifty Index Fund and Large Cap Funds where your money will be invested in well-established large companies in India. The risk in these funds is less compared to any other equity mutual funds.