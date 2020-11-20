Most floater plans cover dependant kids up to 25 years

For health insurance, Aarogya Sanjeevani policy is a standard health plan that is common across all insurers. However, unlike term insurance, it has some exclusions and restrictions of coverage. For example, the sum insured of the plan is limited to ₹5 lakh, which might not prove sufficient for covering expensive medical treatments. Also, room rent is restricted to ₹5,000, pre-existing diseases are excluded for four years, and treatment for cataract has a sub-limit, which means it will be paid for only till a certain amount or cap. There are several plans available that have more favourable benefits. So, when buying health insurance, don’t search for standard plans. Instead, opt for the coverage benefits which you need and choose a plan that is comprehensive so that all your medical expenses get covered. You could refer to Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (www.livemint.com/mediclaim-rating) for a comprehensive evaluation of all health insurance plans available. For health insurance, you should consider a sum assured equal to your annual income with a minimum amount of ₹10 lakh.