Most health insurance policies restrict cover to Indian territory

Among various life insurance plans, your priority should be to buy a term insurance plan. The first step for you to fix the sum assured and term of the plan. A rule of thumb is to buy coverage equal to 10 times your annual income. This should be further enhanced in case of any outstanding financial liabilities such as a home loan. The term of the plan should cover the prime income earning age. Coverage till 65 years is generally adequate. Note that the longer the term of the plan, the higher would be the premium.