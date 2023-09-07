Mutual divorce: How alimony is taxed?

As far as recurring payments of alimony are concerned, since no specific exemption is provided in respect of such periodic payments, the same may get taxed in the hands of the recipient. However, the one-time alimony may be received as capital receipt and thus may not get taxed at all in her hands. This is fully supported by the decision of the Bombay High Court in the case of Princess Maheshwari Devi of Pratapgarh Poona vs CIT 147 ITR 258 where the court has come to the conclusion that a one-time payment of alimony is a transaction under which the right of the wife to get maintenance from her ex-husband gets partly or fully extinguished. The lump sum alimony received is to be treated as a capital receipt and hence, not taxable in the hands of the wife. Even if the lump sum is not treated as capital receipt, the same is certainly received for consideration under an agreement to live apart.