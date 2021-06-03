Mutual Funds more suited for beginners than direct stocks

Your plans to understand different investment options and investing in them at the age of 21 is very promising. The fact that you plan to start investing at young age gives you the advantage of allowing sufficient time for your investments to grow. Coming to your present investment in direct equities, your purchase price for the companies are around a 52-week high. One needs time, right information and resources on regular basis to invest and manage a portfolio of direct equities. Some research about the company can help you decide if the stock is good, available at reasonable valuations and if it has good growth potential. This will help you take more informed decision and reduce the possibility of a loss in future.