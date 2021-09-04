My brothers partitioned ancestral property. I got no share. Can I challenge it?

Before the amendment of Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 the joint family property would devolve on the remaining coparcener by survivorship. However, there was an exception to the rule of a succession of the joint family property by survivorship to the living coparcener in case the deceased had any female legal heirs claiming through him. In such a case his share in the joint property would not pass on by survivorship but will pass on to his legal heirs as if his share in the joint property was his separate property. In order to find out the share of the deceased in the joint family property it was to be assumed as if a notional partition of the joint family property was done just before his death. So though you cannot claim your share in the ancestral property as coparcener but you are entitled to your share in the part of the ancestral property which your father would have been allotted had there been a partition just before his death. So on this ground alone, you can challenge the partition as you were entitled to your share in fathers share in the ancestral joint property on the date your father passed away.