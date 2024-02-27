My father wants to gift cash to me. Should I pay income tax on money received from my father?
There are no tax implications of the transaction for either you or your daughter as gifts received from specified relatives including parents are not to be treated as income for income tax purposes given the provisions of Sec 56 of the Income Tax Act
I intend to make a gift of ₹1 lakh to my adult daughter. What will be the tax implications of this gift for me as well as my daughter? Do I need to follow any procedure for making the gifts? Do I need to prepare any gift deed, if yes, what is the stamp duty applicable? Is the gift deed required to be registered?