My sister's have asked for a share in HUF of my father. Is their claim valid?

Since the daughters were made coparcener, they automatically became entitled to ask for partition of the HUF. There were some controversy about whether the daughters which born after 9th September 2005, the date on which the amendments came into force, only were covered by this amendment or whether all those daughters who were alive on that date became coparcener. There were further controversy as regards whether it was necessary that father and daughter both should be alive on that date to make a living daughter a coparcener under these amended provisions, There were conflicting decisions of various High Courts as well as Supreme Court on the subject.