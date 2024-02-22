New income tax regime: Can I avail of deductions under Section 80TTA/80TTB?
One can claim a deduction either under Section 80TTA or 80TTB based on eligibility criteria and not both deductions at the same time
I understand that interest from a post office savings bank account is first included as income under the “income from other sources" and then the deduction is available u/s 80TTA up to ₹10,000 for a HUF and an individual other than a resident senior citizen individual and deduction u/s 80TTB upto ₹50,000 for resident individuals. Does it mean that the 3,500 exemption is no longer available and only deduction under Section 80TTA/80TTB is available?