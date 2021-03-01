New PF taxation rules yet to be prescribed

Assuming the income is classified as income from other sources, then depending on your other overall sources of income, you would need to file ITR-1 or ITR-2, and the income referred above would accordingly need to be reported. In case ITR-2 is applicable, the details of income would need to be reported under item 1(e) of Schedule OS. Further, details of deductions (if any) would need to be reported under item 3(ai) of Schedule OS. In case ITR-1 is applicable, the details of income and deductions (if any) would need to be reported under item B3 of Part B of ITR-1 form. Please note that the above are with reference to tax return forms pertaining to FY2019-20.