No interest will accrue on your PF corpus when account becomes inoperative

In the instant case, if your period of contribution in the PF account with the entity prior to demerger is less than five years, the PF balance up to withdrawal shall be chargeable to tax in accordance with Rule 9 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Act. However, in case the balance in the earlier PF account is transferred to the new PF account and the cumulative period of contribution is more than five years, the accumulated balance to the extent payable to the employee at the time of ceasing employment shall be exempt from tax. However, any accretions to such balance, thereafter (after the last day of working with the current employer till the date of withdrawal) will be taxable in your hands.