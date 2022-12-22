No, Portugal’s Golden Visa programme is not going away anytime soon

The golden visa allows the investor and his immediate family members, full residency rights in Portugal. While this means that the golden visa investors can live, work and study in Portugal for the entire time, the minimum requirement to maintain residency is only a stay of seven days every year. After five years, the golden visa holders are eligible to apply for permanent residency or citizenship of Portugal, at which point in time, they can sell their original investment and earn financial returns from the process. Portugal also permits dual citizenship, along with other tax benefits for golden visa investors.