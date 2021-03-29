No provisions prescribed if shares have been delisted

In case the listed shares are transferred, capital gain is computed as the difference between net sale consideration (actual sale consideration less brokerage and incidental expenses) and the prescribed cost of acquisition. The said prescribed cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG from sale of listed shares shall be the highest listed price of the shares as on 31 January 2018, provided the listed price as on such date is lesser than the sale value. However, where the sale value is less than the listed price, the cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG shall be sale value or actual cost, whichever is higher. The resultant LTCG to the extent it exceeds the overall limit of ₹100,000 per annum, is taxable in your hands at 10% plus applicable surcharge and cess.