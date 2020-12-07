No tax benefit on LTCG from sale of house if it’s invested in commercial space

As per the provisions of Section 54 of the Income-tax Act, LTCG arising out of the sale of a residential house is exempt from tax to the extent that such LTCG is invested in (i) purchase of new residential house one year before or two years after the date of transfer of the residential house or (ii) construction of a new residential house within a period of three years after the date of transfer of the house, subject to satisfaction of other conditions.