No time limit for keeping PF account with old employer

As per existing provisions of the Indian PF law, there is no upper time limit prescribed for keeping the PF account with your previous employer and the same may be continued to be maintained. However, a PF account becomes inoperative and does not earn further interest when an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and does not apply for withdrawal of his accumulated balance within 36 months. Until such time, interest will continue to accrue on the PF balance. In your case, you have ceased employment after completing 55 years of age and no contributions have been made thereafter. Therefore, you should be able to earn interest in the PF account up to 36 months from the date of leaving your previous job.