Non-resident ordinary accounts can be used by NRIs for income earned in India

I own and run a business in India and have local bank accounts. I am currently also working abroad and I recently changed my citizenship from Indian to Canadian. I will soon be returning to India and plan to work and live here for at least a few years. Am I allowed to keep my local Indian bank accounts? Do I need to open non-resident external (NRE) or non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts? Should any other income from India be deposited only into an NRO or NRE account? How will my income in India be taxed in these accounts and in general, now that I am a Canadian citizen?