NRIs can reinvest gains from sale of flat in property,bonds to claim exemption

The withholding tax rate for interest for non-resident Indians (NRIs) is 31.2% (30% plus 4% cess on it). However, there is no minimum threshold of interest income for tax deducted at source (TDS), which is deducted against a permanent account number (PAN). TDS should reflect in your Form 26AS, along with the interest income earned by you. This income must be reported in your income tax return to be filed in India. You can reduce TDS already deducted from the total tax calculated on your total income in India.