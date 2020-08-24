NRIs can’t invest in certain specified govt bonds

Tax is levied on receipt of any sum of money, moveable property (specified property such as shares, jewellery, work of art and bullion) or immoveable property valued in excess of ₹50,000 by an individual without consideration (without a quid pro quo) or for inadequate consideration, except gifts received from a relative or on marriage or by way of inheritance or other specified exclusions. Therefore, the gift of immovable property to your son will have no tax implications in India, for either of you. However, any rental income or income on subsequent sale of the property will be taxable in India in the hands of your son.