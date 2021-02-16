Omissions in IT returns may prove costly

I’m a resident Indian since 2008 till date, filing my annual tax returns every year as a resident Indian. Prior to 2008, I had NRI status and was residing and working in the UAE. During this period, I was exempt from paying any taxes in India on my overseas income. I was also not paying any tax in the UAE as per local rules. In 2007, I had made a certain investment in the UAE, which was from my salary earned as an expatriate working in the UAE, and as a non-resident Indian (NRI). The investment will be maturing in September 2021 and I wish to transfer the returns in international currency to my resident Indian bank account in India at the prevalent exchange rate. Please advise if any declaration has to be made in this regard in the IT return of this year. Once the amount is repatriated to my resident Indian bank account, what will be my tax liability on this sum during the filing of next year’s return?