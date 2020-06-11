Opt for separate life insurance plans unless joint plan offers lower premium

A joint life plan’s key advantage is the ease of administration. So, you have to make one payment instead of two. All other benefits are on par with individual life insurance plans. In a joint life plan, you also get a discount. However, the individual plans generally work out to be cheaper, and allow you to buy the two insurances from different insurers. With an individual life plan, you can also set the sum assured based on each person’s annual income. You can also choose to later stop one plan while continuing the other. Overall, I recommend buying two separate plans unless the joint plan offers a significantly lower premium.