PF Trust of past employer can withhold TDS from amount paid to you

From a tax perspective, as per Section 10(12) read with Rule 8 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), the accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee i.e., balance to his credit on the date of cessation of his employment, is exempt from tax if he has rendered continuous service for a period of five years or more. In your case, as you have not rendered service for 5 years with your previous employer and the PF balance accumulated with your former employer had also not been transferred to your PF account with the subsequent employer, the PF balance upon withdrawal shall be chargeable to tax in accordance with Rule 9 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Act. Further, holding PF trust membership for more than 5 years would not change tax implications. Also, please note that TDS may be withheld at source by the PF Trust of your former employer from the amount paid to you.

