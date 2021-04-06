Plot buyer may prefer to deduct a higher TDS

If the “seller" qualifies as a “non-resident" in India, the buyer is required to deduct TDS at a specified rate on taxable capital gains on the sale of immovable property. The specified rate is 20% (plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess) in case of long-term capital gains and 30% (plus applicable surcharge and health and education cess) in case of short-term capital gains. Alternatively, the buyer or seller may approach the income tax officer to apply for lower or nil TDS certificate.

