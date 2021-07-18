PPF partial withdrawal, premature closure rules explained

The facility to prematurely the PPF account is available after completing of full five financial years means during 7th year of its opening or afterwards. So you can close the account to fund the education of your daughter who is dependent on you. Please note that in case you opt for prematurely closure of your PPF account a penal interest of one percent will be deducted from the rate at which the interest was credited in the past. Since a person is not allowed to have more than one PPF account at a time, there should not be any problem for you in opening another PPF account after you have closed your existing one.