Proceeds from sale of property in India will be taxable for NRIs too

I am a US national and an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India). I don’t pay any tax in India. My father is an Indian national and is looking to send me money in excess of ₹50,000. Would he have to pay additional taxes in order to send me the money? If so, what are the limits on the amount of money he can send in a given year? How much tax would he or I have to pay in India? Also, the amount received would be well below the amount of gift threshold (about $14,000) that is taxable within the US. Please advise.