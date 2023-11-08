Public Provident Fund: What are the limits up to which one can deposit in one or more PPF accounts?
According to PPF rules, an individual can open one account for themselves and one account for each minor child. The maximum contribution allowed is ₹1.50 lakh in total for all accounts
What is the maximum amount that I can deposit in 4 PPF accounts: 1 for myself and 3 minor my minor children? Is it 1.5 lakh taking all 4 accounts together or 1.5 lakh in each account; 1,50,000x4=6,00,000?
