Reasons why students loan application may get rejected

For students who are new credit users, the lender may consider looking at factors other other than their credit history. Gaurav Aggarwal, director, Paisabazaar.com said, "Lenders consider the applicant’s past academic track record, type of course, future employment prospects, post-placement repayment capacity, type and value of collateral offered, reputation/rating of the concerned educational institution and income and credit profile of parents/guardian who has stepped in as co-borrower or guarantor while evaluating an education loan application. Failure to satisfy the lenders for any of these eligibility criteria can lead to the rejection of loan application."

