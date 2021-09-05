Reduce SIPs in small cap funds to contain risk

All the three goals that you plan to work on are long-term in nature and mutual funds can play an important role in working towards these goals. You have been investing ₹6,000 per month for your children's education since 2017 and if we assume the present value of this investment as ₹4 lakhs so far, then you will be able to reach a corpus of ₹50 lakhs in 15 years by continuing the SIP of ₹6,000 at a growth rate of 12% per annum here on.